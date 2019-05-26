Acknowledgement

FOLSTER, Heather Anne:

Geoffrey, Barbara and Stephen and their families extend their appreciation to everyone who expressed kind condolences and supported us following the passing over of Heather. For the baking, flowers, cards, phone calls - thank you, and to those who attended Heather's funeral and also her carers from Nurse Maude. Thank you to Sowmans, especially Paula and Alastair Hebberd for sensitively guiding us through a difficult time. The respect that was given to Heather shall be remembered. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement of gratitude to you all.



