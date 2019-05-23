BAXTER, Helen Grant:

Passed away peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, Christchurch, with family by her side, on Monday, May 20, 2019, aged 97 years. Loved wife of the late Ivan. Dearly loved and devoted mother of Adrienne, Gillian, Grant and Neil. Proud Gran of Bridget, Virginia, Rebecca, Kate, George, Sam and Alex. Great-gran of Seb and Daisy. Mother-in-law of Kevin, Deb, and Jo. 'Aunty Len' to all her nieces and nephews. Special thanks to the team at Ilam Lifecare for all their care, support and humour. Messages to the Baxter family, c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. In lieu of flowers, donations to Nurse Maude may be made online only at bit.ly/hgbaxter0520. A celebration of Helen's life will be held at the John Rhind Chapel, entry from London and Whitmore Streets, Christchurch, This Day (Friday) May 24, 2019, at 10.00am, followed by a private cremation.

Thanks for being our mum,

Cherish those you get

