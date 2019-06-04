HISLOP, Ian John (Haggis):
On June 4, 2019, died peacefully at Redwood Retirement Village, Blenheim. Aged 87 years. Much loved husband and companion of Hazel, and loved father and father-in-law of Douglas Hislop and Victoria Lewis, Jamie and Maria Hislop, and Tony and the late Fran Roche, and John and Marg Roche. Loved Pop of his 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren (Roches). Respected friend of Carol. Messages to 86 Steam Wharf Road, RD3, Blenheim 7273, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to St John, PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. In accordance with Ian's wishes a private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, June 7, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 4, 2019