McLACHLAN, Ian Dennis:
Ian slipped away at Tasman Rest Home, Stoke in his 94th year. Dad of Bruce, Susan, Kerrin and the late Christine & Robert. Dear friend of Roy and the Roughan family. Ian's wish for cremation and a private farewell has been carried out.
"Be free dear friend
The universe is yours"
A thank you to all those who have been involved in Ian's care and wellbeing over the last 3 years. To the team at Tasman Rest Home my sincere thanks for your care and kindness to both Ian and myself (Roy).
Published in Marlborough Express on May 19, 2019