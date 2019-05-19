McLACHLAN, Ian Dennis:

Ian slipped away at Tasman Rest Home, Stoke in his 94th year. Dad of Bruce, Susan, Kerrin and the late Christine & Robert. Dear friend of Roy and the Roughan family. Ian's wish for cremation and a private farewell has been carried out.

"Be free dear friend

The universe is yours"

A thank you to all those who have been involved in Ian's care and wellbeing over the last 3 years. To the team at Tasman Rest Home my sincere thanks for your care and kindness to both Ian and myself (Roy).

Anisy's Tasman

Funeral Home, Nelson

03 5441129



