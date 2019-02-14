Acknowledgement

POWELL, Ian (Tommy):

Maureen, Deborah, Steve, Thomas, Ned and Lucy, and extended families, would like to thank you all for your kind expressions of sympathy in the sad loss of Ian. Thank you for the flowers, cards, baking, phone calls and support shown to us. We appreciated the many people who showed their respect by attending Ian's funeral, and his mates and friends who escorted Ian on their motorbikes for his last ride. Thank you to Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Home for their compassionate care. Please accept this acknowledgement as a personal thank you.



