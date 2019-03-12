LATIMER, Icilma Dorothy
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Icilma LATIMER.
(nee Macilquham):
15.09.1932 - 11.03.2019
Peacefully at Maxwell Lifecare, Blenheim. Wife of the late Alan. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Colleen, David and Darrell, Andrew and Julie. Nanny Baa Baas to Elizabeth and Amelia. Loved sister of Zelda, Bob (deceased), Doug, Charlie, June and Bruce. Messages to the Latimer family, PO Box 818, Blenheim 7240.
Our thanks to the staff at Maxwell Lifecare who took such good care of Mum
in her last few months.
A private cremation has been held.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 12, 2019