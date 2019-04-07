Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ivy HOLT. View Sign



Passed away on Wednesday, April 3, 2019, at Ashwood Park Retirement Village. In her 91st year. Loved and adored wife of the late Gordon (Cliff), loved mother and mother-in-law of Mandy and Alistair Mitchell, and Dawn and Graham Rous. Adored Grandma and Grandma-in-law of Brodie and Natalie, and Lauren and Sam; great-Grandma of Maddie.

Together again.

A special thank you to Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their care and support of Ivy and her family. Messages may be sent to the Holt Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A private cremation for Ivy has taken place, and a memorial service will be held at a later time, details to be advised.







