SMITH, Jack:
On Saturday, March 23, 2019, suddenly and unexpectedly taken while enjoying life. Aged 15 years. Always loved son of Amy and Ivan, cherished little brother of James and Jessica. Loved grandson of Poppa (Bo) and Liz, Irene, Janice, Gary and Christine. Loved nephew of Izzy and Terry, Sam, Rachel, Tracey and Mark, and Julie. Loved cousin of Bailey, and all other family members. Messages may be sent to 2 Weld Street, Seddon 7210. A celebration of Jack's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim at 2.00pm, Thursday, March 28, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 26, 2019