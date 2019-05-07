KERRY,
Jean Marjorie (Hilton):
Jean peacefully left us, supported by family in the comfort of her home, on Saturday, May 4, 2019. Much loved wife of the late Ken Kerry. Adored and admired Mum of Denise, Joanne and Keisteen. Mum-in-law of Geoffrey, Grenville and Graeme. Nan to Angela and Mark, Craig and Mollie, Ethan, Liam, Carlie and Taryn. Great-Nan to Matthew, Angus and Maeve. Messages to 14A Eltham Road, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Child Cancer Foundation, c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Jean's inspirational life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Saturday, May 11, at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 7, 2019