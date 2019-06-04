TIMMS, Jillian Rae (Jill):
Died at her home in Blenheim, May 2019. Aged 68 years. Loved daughter of the late Walter and Kathlyn Timms, loved sister and sister-in-law of the late Beverly, and Ron; John and Catherine; the late Shirley, and David. Loved aunty and great-aunty of Marie and Hock, Graeme and Tanya, Lynette and Clive, Stephen, Alyson and Grant, Delia and Chris, and their families. Messages may be sent to the Jill Timms family, PO Box 592, Christchurch 8140. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the ASB Theatre Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to Marlborough Civic Theatre Trust, PO Box 163, Blenheim 7240. At Jill's request, a celebration service "with lots of music" will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 11.00am on Friday, July 12, followed by interment at Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 4, 2019