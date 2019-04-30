TINKLER, Joan Marilyn:
Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Colin, loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Lesley, Garry and Alexa, and Tina and Bill. Loved nana of Sarah, Rachel, Aimee, and Kate; Ellie; David and Tim, and great-nana to her six great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Tinkler Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A service for Joan will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 11.00am on Friday, May 3, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 30, 2019