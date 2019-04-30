Joan TINKLER

Passed away peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, on Sunday, April 28, 2019. Aged 80 years. Loved wife of the late Colin, loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Lesley, Garry and Alexa, and Tina and Bill. Loved nana of Sarah, Rachel, Aimee, and Kate; Ellie; David and Tim, and great-nana to her six great-grandchildren. Messages may be sent to the Tinkler Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A service for Joan will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 11.00am on Friday, May 3, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

