John CHING

Guest Book
  • "Condolences on Johns passing remembering John from W E..."
  • "Our thoughts are with the family in the passing of John,..."
  • "Thoughts are with you all with the passing of John. A very..."
  • "So sad to hear of Johns passing thinking of you at this sad..."
  • "So sorry to hear of Johns passing.Our thoughts are with you..."
Service Information
Marsden House Funeral Services
41 Nile St East
Nelson, Nelson
035482770
Death Notice

CHING,
John Charles (Chingy):
Peacefully passed away at Nelson Tasman Hospice on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, aged 73. Loved husband of Jo. Father, father-in-law and 'Pop' of Clarke and Winnie, Aisling, and Alice; Grant Horrell, Zara, and Elias; Claydon and Sarah, Charlotte, and Jack. Father of: Belinda Harte. Friends of Chingy are respectfully informed that his service will be held at Marsden House Funeral Chapel, 41 Nile Street East, Nelson, on Saturday, June 15, at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers the family request donations to be made to the Nelson Tasman Hospice.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.