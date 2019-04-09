|
JACOBSON,
John Patrick Joseph (Jack):
Life member of Christchurch R.S.A. Passed away peacefully aged 94 years on April 6, 2019, at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly beloved husband of the late Lorna, much loved father and father-in-law of Mark and Anna; Paul and Angela; Ann; Owen and Connie; and Clare and David Clark. Treasured granddad of Karl, Dana, Sam, Tony, Will, Juscinda, Nadine, Belinda, Rachael, Oliver, and Hamish. Loved great-granddad of his 7 great-grandchildren. Loved brother of Eddie, Colleen Fitzsimmons, and Peggie Fitzgerald (all deceased). Messages by email
[email protected] or c/- PO Box 7244, Christchurch 8240. The celebration of Jack's life will be held in The Ferry Park Chapel, 297 FerryRoad, Phillipstown, Christchurch, on Saturday, April 13, at 9.30am, followed by interment with Lorna at Shands Road Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 9, 2019