CONNOR,
Josephine Yvonne:
Died peacefully at home, March 26, 2019, in her 87th year. She was the treasured bride for 66 years of Frankie Connor. She was the adored mother of her seven children; Cherie, Tina, Maria, Michael, Peter, Stephen and Philip. She had 18 grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Josephine was a woman of great faith who knew what it meant to love unconditionally, she is irreplaceable. We will all miss her dearly.
'My soul doth magnify
the Lord.' Funeral service on Saturday, March 30, at St Mary's Church, time to be advised.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 26, 2019