BROWN,
June Stuchbury:
Passed away peacefully on March 17, 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Bert, and a loved and respected mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Peter Mayne; Lindsay and Barb Brown; and Rosemary and Ross Kerr. A loving Nana to Matthew, Kirsten and Andrew; Jeff and Chris; and Louise and Andrea. Also dearly loved by her great-grandchildren, Thomas and Emma, Ashka and Morgan; Amelia and Mackenzie; Harriet and Billy. Messages to [email protected] June's life was celebrated in a private family ceremony in Blenheim on Friday, according to her wishes.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 24, 2019