On May 4, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, Blenheim, in her 92nd year. Loved wife of the late Ronald Ferguson and previously George Gair. Loved Mother and mother-in-law of Greg and Janet Ferguson, Stephen Ferguson, Trevor Ferguson, Craig and Joanne Ferguson. Loved Nanna of Sarah, Holly, James and Renee and Great-Nanna to Indy, Jak, Milly, Fletcher, Ashley, Jessica, William, Elijah and Charlotte. Messages to c/- P O Box 9, Blenheim 7240. At June's request a private cremation has been held but a Memorial Service is to be celebrated at St Christophers Anglican Church, Redwoodtown, on Saturday, May 11, at 11.30am.







Published in Marlborough Express on May 5, 2019

