GARNER, Karen Ann
|
(née McConway):
Passed away on March 15, 2019, surrounded by family after a long illness, aged 55 years. Daughter of Anthony and the late Janet McConway. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Brent, Lisa and James, Grant and Mel, Cara and Erin, Sam, and Lizzie. Adored Nana Kaz to her 3 grandchildren. Messages to 40 Houldsworth Street, Blenheim 7201. A private cremation has been held and a celebration of her life will be held for close family and friends.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 19, 2019