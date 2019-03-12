McEWAN, Kathleen
(née Aitchison, Bradshaw):
On March 11, 2019, beloved wife of the heroic Ron, mother and mother-in-law of John and Aamai, Annie and Gary, and Peter. Twin sister to Jack. Endless patient and supportive grandmother to Jason, Dylan, Lydia, Jeremy and Jonathan. Proud great-grandmother to Connor. Honorary grandmother to Josh, Tamar, Dale, Jana, Daniel, Hayes and Victoria. Messages to 131 Muller Road, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Cancer Society, c/- PO Box 233, Blenheim 7240, or the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Kath's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, on Saturday, March 16, at 1.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 12, 2019