FLAHERTY, Kay Elizabeth:
On May 21, 2019, at her home, after a long and courageous battle with illness, aged 59 years. Loved and adored wife of Chris, and a dearly loved and devoted mother and mother-in-law of Laura and Jock Shaw (Palmerston North), Tom, and Sam. Loved daughter of Maureen and the late Mot Williams, and sister of Christine and Barry (Christchurch). A loved daughter-in-law of Noeline and Pat Flaherty (Rotorua), and respected aunty of her nieces and nephews. Messages to 44 Brooklyn Drive, Blenheim 7201, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Life Flight Trust, c/- PO Box 14-449, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Monday, May 27, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation at the Cloudy Bay Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 23, 2019