BERRYMAN,
Keith Hugh Nicolas:
Much loved by all family and friends, passed peacefully away after a short illness on April 5, 2019, in his 90th year. Loved husband of Margaret for 57 years. Loved Dad of Peter, Marguerite, Nicolas and Richelle, and Robert. Grandfather of Samuel, Michelle, Sarah, Paige; Emma, Megan; Mitchell, Ella; Jessica, and Brendyn. Great-Grandfather of Shelby. Friends are invited to attend an Interment Service for Keith at the Ward Cemetery, Ward, on Friday, April 12, 2019, at 11.30am.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 9, 2019