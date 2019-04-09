JELLYMAN, Keith Wallace:
Our KJ died suddenly in Whakatane on Saturday, April 6, 2019, far too young at 66 years of age. Dearly loved and loving husband of Lynda, proud and devoted father of Simon and Kate. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Don and Gerry Jellyman (Christchurch) and Barbara and Piero Rocco (Picton). Beloved younger son of the late Joan and Mick Jellyman (Blenheim). A farewell to Keith will take place at the Gordonton Public Hall, Waikato, on Thursday, April 11, at 1.30pm. Messages can be sent to Eastwest College, 21 College Drive, RD 1, Taupiri, Waikato.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 9, 2019