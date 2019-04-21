Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Lily HALEWOOD. View Sign



Passed away peacefully at Aberleigh Resthome on April 18, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Anne Marie; Andrew and Liz; David and Sarah; and Ian and Therese. Loved grandmother of Chris, Jeremy, Jake, Ben, Gemma, Jack, Lewis and Harriet. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Baptist Church Missionaries would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Lil's life will be held at the Baptist Church, High St, Blenheim, on Wednesday, April 24, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.







HALEWOOD, Lily (Lil):Passed away peacefully at Aberleigh Resthome on April 18, 2019, aged 86 years. Dearly loved wife of the late John. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Anne Marie; Andrew and Liz; David and Sarah; and Ian and Therese. Loved grandmother of Chris, Jeremy, Jake, Ben, Gemma, Jack, Lewis and Harriet. Messages to C/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. In lieu of flowers a donation to the Baptist Church Missionaries would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Lil's life will be held at the Baptist Church, High St, Blenheim, on Wednesday, April 24, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 21, 2019

