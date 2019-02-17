Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margarita ANDERSON. View Sign



Margarita (Rita):

On February 14, 2019 peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late Ken (formerly Wairau Valley). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Tracey. Loved Gummy of Sam and Jemma. Loved sister of Norma Tulloch. Messages to c/- 49 Nelson Street, Blenheim 7201. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at CCU Ashwood Park for their love and care shown to Rita over the last three years. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Tuesday, February 19, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.







ANDERSON,Margarita (Rita):On February 14, 2019 peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late Ken (formerly Wairau Valley). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Tracey. Loved Gummy of Sam and Jemma. Loved sister of Norma Tulloch. Messages to c/- 49 Nelson Street, Blenheim 7201. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at CCU Ashwood Park for their love and care shown to Rita over the last three years. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Tuesday, February 19, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Death Notices for Marlborough Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers