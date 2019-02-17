ANDERSON,
Margarita (Rita):
On February 14, 2019 peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, aged 79 years. Loved wife of the late Ken (formerly Wairau Valley). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Nick and Tracey. Loved Gummy of Sam and Jemma. Loved sister of Norma Tulloch. Messages to c/- 49 Nelson Street, Blenheim 7201. Heartfelt thanks to all the staff at CCU Ashwood Park for their love and care shown to Rita over the last three years. A celebration of Rita's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim on Tuesday, February 19, at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 17, 2019