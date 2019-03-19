BIGGINS,
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mary BIGGINS.
Mary Noelene Lily
(Noelene):
Passed away suddenly on Friday, March 15, 2019. In her 90th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Norman, loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Peter Hartshorne, Steven Biggins, Zelda Pepper, Annette and Stephen Farrelly, and Patricia and Owen Jellyman. Loved grandmother of Kerry, Graham, Michael, Aaron, Claire, Jai, Rachel, Robert, Nigel, Shane, Melinda, Michelle, and Clifford. A loved great grandmother and great-great-grandmother. A funeral service for Noelene will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 11.00am on Saturday, March 23, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on Mar. 19, 2019