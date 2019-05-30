BOTHWELL,
Mary Josephine (Molly):
On May 30, 2019, peacefully at the Marlborough Hospice, aged 86 years. Loved wife of the late Reg. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Ron and Rosemary, and Wayne and Dalinda. Loved Nana of Brent, Daniel, Katie; Henry, Steve, Ralinda, and Wendy. Great-Nana of Makayla, Lucia, Isabella, Max, and Kahurangi. A loved sister and aunt of her extended family. Messages to 5 Purser Cres, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice, c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Funeral Service for Molly will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street Blenheim, on Tuesday, June 4 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 30, 2019