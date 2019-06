WILLIAMS, Maureen Alice:On June 10, 2019, peacefully at Redwood Lifestyle Village, Blenheim, in her 88th year. Very dearly loved wife of the late Mot, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine (Christchurch), Barry (Christchurch), Kay (deceased) and Chris Flaherty (Blenheim). Loved Grand-ma of Scott and Emma; Phil and Steph; and Ben; Laura and Jock; Thomas and Sam, and great-grand-ma of Jake. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz The family would like to thank the staff at Redwood Retirement Village for their professional and loving care. In lieu of flowers a donation to Life Flight Trust, c/- PO Box 14-449, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Monday, June 17 at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation.