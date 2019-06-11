WILLIAMS, Maureen Alice:
On June 10, 2019, peacefully at Redwood Lifestyle Village, Blenheim, in her 88th year. Very dearly loved wife of the late Mot, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christine (Christchurch), Barry (Christchurch), Kay (deceased) and Chris Flaherty (Blenheim). Loved Grand-ma of Scott and Emma; Phil and Steph; and Ben; Laura and Jock; Thomas and Sam, and great-grand-ma of Jake. A loved sister, sister-in-law and aunty. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz The family would like to thank the staff at Redwood Retirement Village for their professional and loving care. In lieu of flowers a donation to Life Flight Trust, c/- PO Box 14-449, Wellington 6241, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Monday, June 17 at 2.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 11, 2019