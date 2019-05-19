Mavis ROBINSON

Guest Book
  • "To my Nana I always loved you you were the person who..."
    - Stephen Robinson
  • "We never did pick apples on the Neudorf Hill Mrs - next..."
    - Dallas Robinson
  • "ROBINSON, Mavis Emily (nee Schroder): 28.3.1921 —..."
    - Mavis ROBINSON
    Published in: Marlborough Express
  • "ROBINSON, Mavis Emily: Much loved mum of Helen. Nanna to..."
    - Mavis ROBINSON
    Published in: Marlborough Express
Death Notice

ROBINSON, Mavis Emily:
On May 15, 2019, at Tapawera, aged 98 years. Beloved wife of the late Bill; loved mother and mother-in-law of Brian and Dal, Betty Winter, and Helen; loved 'Nana Robbie' to Steve, Beck, and Erin; Diane, and Marion (Minnie) and Roy; Deb and Jason. Loved Great-nana of all her great-grandchildren. Loved Aunty May to Mary. Messages to PO Box 50, Tapawera 7055. A memorial service to celebrate Mavis's life will be held at the Motueka Fire Brigade Rooms on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 19, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.