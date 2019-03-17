Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Mavis Alice (Maisie):

On Friday, March 15, 2019, peacefully at Waterlea Rest Home, in her 90th year. Loved wife of the late Charles (Charlie), and a loved mother and mother-in-law of the late Len and Cheryl; Martin and Diane; Richard and Ruth; Rose and Will Parsons. Loved grandma of Caleb, Jorin, Genna and Keiza; Ben, Zacch and Harriet; Henry, Tamar and Ros; and Grandma Maisie of Michael, Holly and Lucy. Great-grandma of Seth, JJ, Zariah, Charlie, Nelson and Charlotte. Messages to W.R. Parsons, RD3, Dillions Point Road, Blenheim 7273. In lieu of flowers donations to Life Flight Trust, PO Box 14-449, Wellington 6241 would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A celebration of Mavis's life will be held at St Christopher's Anglican Church, Redwoodtown, Blenheim, on Tuesday, March 19, at 11.00am, followed by interment at the Rai Valley Cemetery at 3.00pm.







