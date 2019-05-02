Merelene PEARS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Merelene PEARS.
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

PEARS, Merelene:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Merelene is the loving mother of Audrey and Narinder, Colin and Bree, Loraine and Martin and Donna. Loving Grandmother of Lisa, Joanne, Jessie and Oscar. Loving companion of Tony. No flowers by request please, but a donation to Birthright which may be made at the service. A farewell service for Merelene will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 2.00pm, on Monday, May 6, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on May 2, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.