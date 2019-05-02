PEARS, Merelene:
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, surrounded by her family. Merelene is the loving mother of Audrey and Narinder, Colin and Bree, Loraine and Martin and Donna. Loving Grandmother of Lisa, Joanne, Jessie and Oscar. Loving companion of Tony. No flowers by request please, but a donation to Birthright which may be made at the service. A farewell service for Merelene will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 2.00pm, on Monday, May 6, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 2, 2019