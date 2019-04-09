Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Mervyn William Edward

(Merv):

Passed away peacefully on Monday, April 8, 2019, at Ashwood Park. Aged 85 years. Much loved husband of Shirley, and loved father of Kim and Keith. Loved grandad of James, Julia, Bradley, Glenn and Toby, and loved great-grandad of Bryn, Georgia, Ella, Harry, Rhyder, Charlotte, Leonardo, Alexa and Ana-Rose. Messages may be sent to the Offord Family, at 16a McCallum Street, Blenheim 7201. Special thanks to the staff at Ashwood Park Retirement Village for their loving care of Merv. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Alzheimers Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to 8 Wither Road, Blenheim 7201. A celebration of Merv's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, Blenheim, at 10.30am on Friday, April 12, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.







