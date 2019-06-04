Mildred BAYLY

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred BAYLY.
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

BAYLY,
Mildred Lorraine (Millie):
On June 3, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Retirement Village. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Lorraine and Murray, Linda and Ben, Cam and Karen, Cheryl (deceased), Eric and Toska, Greg and Janine, Kay-Maree and Grant. Much loved Nana of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Messages to PO Box 39, Ward 7248, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz Many thanks for the love and care of Millie by Ashwood Park staff. At Millie's request, a private cremation has been held with interment of ashes in Christchurch to follow at a later date.

logo
Published in Marlborough Express on June 4, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.