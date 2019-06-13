MILLS, Miriam Edith:
On June 11, 2019, peacefully at Wairau Hospital, after a short illness. In her 95th year. Loved wife of the late Stan. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Susan and Ivan Kerr; David and Katherine Mills (U.K.). Loved grandmother of Madeleine and Hannah; Juliet, Alexander and Hester. Loved great-grandma to all her great-grandchildren. Messages to 32 Seaview Cres, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Miriam's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Picton, on Tuesday, June 18 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 13, 2019