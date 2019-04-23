REGISTER, Nancy May:
On April 20, 2019, peacefully at Ashwood Park Retirement Village, in her 93rd year. Dearly loved wife of the late Noel, and a much loved mother and mother-in-law of Don and Kaye; Eric; Barry; Janis Holland; Chrissy and Neville Miller. A much loved grandmother and great grandmother. Messages to 62 New Renwick Road, Blenheim 7201. Our special thanks for the loving care received at Waterlea and Ashwood Rest Homes. In accordance with Nancy's wishes a private cremation has taken place.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 23, 2019