HUGHES,
Noeline Avis (Avis):
Passed away on June 2, 2019, aged 87 years. Loved wife of the late Denis. Much loved mother and mother-in- law of Annie and Rick Gleeson, Bert and Erica, Melissa and Grant McConochie, Justine and Pete Johnson. Loved Nana of Kaylie, Summer; Grace, Liam; Travers (Gus), Jay; Hadley, Cullen, and Eva. Messages to 1 Gee Street, Renwick 7204, or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimers Society,
8 Wither Rd, Blenheim 7201, would be appreciated or may be made at the service.
Avis's family acknowledge with grateful thanks, the love and care their mother received from Aberleigh Rest Home over the years she was there.
A Funeral Service for Avis will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Thursday, June 6 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 4, 2019