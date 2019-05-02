Norman NICHOLLS

Death Notice

NICHOLLS,
Norman Leslie (Les):
16.3.1929 - 28.4.2019
Aged 90 years. Beloved husband of Betty (deceased). Father and father-in-law of Leigh, Garth (deceased) and Frances, and Kim. Granddad of Georgia, Madison, Cameron, and Jasmin. Great-Granddad of Elijah and Evaliah. Special friend of Rod, Gareth, and Brett. Special thanks to the staff of Aberleigh Rest Home for their care during Leslie's last years. At Les's request, a private service has been held.

Published in Marlborough Express on May 2, 2019
