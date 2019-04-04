Death Notice Guest Book View Sign



Pamela Joan (Pam):

On Tuesday April 2, 2019, peacefully at home in Picton. Much loved daughter of Jack and Joan Hopkins (both deceased), much loved partner of Kate Reihana. Much loved and cherished sister of Di Copp and Brian Ross. Much loved aunty of Shelley and Angie, Darren and Kelly, and much loved great aunty of Casey and Madison. Friend of many and loved by all. Messages to Pam's family may be sent to 8 Rosewood Place, Blenheim 7201. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Marlborough SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 115, Renwick 7243. A farewell service for Pam will be held at her home, 54C Devon Street, Picton, at 11.30am on Monday, April 8, followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.







