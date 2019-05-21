SHATTOCK, Pamela:
On Monday, May 20, 2019, peacefully at Bethsaida Retirement Village. Aged 97 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Eric, much loved mother and mother-in-law of Richard and Deborah, Joanne and Bruce Dobbs, and Jim. Special grandmother to Michael and Sam. Messages may be sent to 18 Eltham Road, Blenheim 7201. Special thanks to the staff at Bethsaida Retirement Village. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Marlborough SPCA would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 115, Renwick 7243. A farewell service for Pamela will be held at the Church of the Nativity, Alfred Street, at 1.30pm, on Friday, May 24, followed by interment at Omaka Cemetery.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 21, 2019