On Sunday, March 31, 2019, peacefully at Hospice Marlborough with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Mary for 50 years. Loved Dad to Julie and Daniel, Denise and Bart, Tracy and Duncan. Much loved Pop to Stella; Owen, Kataraina, and Ash. Good mate and brother and brother-in-law of Trevor and Sue. Messages may be sent to the Butler Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the team at Hospice Marlbrough for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A farewell for Paul will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.30pm on Thursday, April 4, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.







BUTLER, Paul Francis:On Sunday, March 31, 2019, peacefully at Hospice Marlborough with family at his side. Dearly loved husband of Mary for 50 years. Loved Dad to Julie and Daniel, Denise and Bart, Tracy and Duncan. Much loved Pop to Stella; Owen, Kataraina, and Ash. Good mate and brother and brother-in-law of Trevor and Sue. Messages may be sent to the Butler Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. Special thanks to the team at Hospice Marlbrough for their wonderful care and support. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240. A farewell for Paul will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.30pm on Thursday, April 4, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium. Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 2, 2019

