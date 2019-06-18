Acknowledgement

BUTLER, Paul Francis:

1946 - 2019

Mary and her daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren and extended family, would like to thank everyone who helped to farewell Paul. Over the last 16 months Paul's great sense of humour and quick witted jokes helped him get through the tough times of his sickness. Paul was a very special husband, father and Pop. A very big thank you to David and Sandra for your support, especially with David visiting Paul every day in hospital and the hospice. Thank you to Butch and Pat, Lea and Trish, Ian and Beth, and to Paul's brother Trevor, for all your help and kindness. A big thank you to Roofline Marlborough for your support and friendship to Paul and the beautiful remembrance tree. Thank you to the Picton Golf Club, Paul had many enjoyable times there and sometimes it felt as if the golf club was his second home. Last of all, a heartfelt thanks to the hospice - you are all an amazing team of people, so caring, helpful and giving. I shall miss my dearest Paul so very much, his jokes, his banter and quick wit. Love you always and forever Paul.

Till we meet again - Mary Butler



