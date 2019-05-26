Penelope SARJEANT

Guest Book
  • "So saddened to hear of Pene's passing. Pene was one of our..."
    - Marie Bowden
  • "Love to all of Pene`s family from Sue and Peter Horgan and..."
  • "Love to the family"
    - Joanne Bell
  • "So sorry to hear. Love and thought with you all."
    - Jude Goodall
Service Information
Geoffrey T Sowman Funeral Directors
cnr Hutcheson & Parker Sts
Blenheim, Marlborough
035784719
Death Notice

SARJEANT,
Penelope Jean (Pene):
On Friday, May 24, 2019 at Blenheim.Deeply loved, admired and adored by Larna and Waru Macdonald, Ben, Ainslie and Andrew Duncan, Sam, Daniel, and Robert, and the late Bronwyn. Loved Nana Pene to Talia, Jordan, Kaeleigh Macdonald, Spencer and Poppy Duncan, and Dylan Sprague. Loved friend of Gerald. Messages to 90 Lindens Road Koromiko 7273. In lieu of flowers, a donation to The Promise of Hope Orphanage in Kenya would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The funeral service for Pene will be held at the Picton Baptist Church 293 Waikawa Road Waikawa, Picton, at 1.00pm on Wednesday, May 29 2019 followed by private cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.

Published in Marlborough Express on May 26, 2019
