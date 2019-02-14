Death Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Penny DONALDSON. View Sign

DONALDSON, Penny

(nee Williams):

Passed away suddenly, at home in Auckland, on Sunday, February 10. Much loved wife to Bobby, deeply loved mother to Olivia, much adored step-mother to Tracey, beloved sister to Jenni, dearly loved by her extended family and by her many dear and cherished friends throughout New Zealand and around the world. We each will have so many happy memories. She will be so missed and forever in our hearts. Penny's bubbly personality and infectious laugh brightened the lives of all with whom she came in contact. She was one of the world's nicest people. Her skills as a Paediatric Occupational Therapist brought help and relief to so many around the globe. She adored being outdoors whether in the paddock, the garden, tending to her many animals or walking on the beach. A celebration of Penny's life will be held at the Olive Tree Cottage, Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Wednesday, February 20, at 1.00pm, to be followed by a private cremation. In keeping with Penny's bright and casual nature we would encourage attendees to dress in light colours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Riding for the Disabled, Tauranga, which may be left at the service. Messages please to, Donaldson Family c/- 25 Ninth Ave, Tauranga.





