Acknowledgement

LAWSON, Peter Edwin:

15.05.1931 - 29.12.2018

Lorna, Shirley, Anne, Doug, Chris, Phillip and families wish to thank everyone for their love, kindness and support during and since the sudden loss of our dearest Pete. To those who attended his farewell, especially those who travelled from afar, thank you for joining us - this certainly was a true reflection on the man he was. For the flowers, food, baking, gifts, cards, letters, telephone calls and messages we are truly grateful. Special thanks to all of our visitors, the Kaikoura Hospital Staff, St John, Kaikoura Fire Brigade, Father Pat and Kaikoura Funeral Services.

Pete was "one of a kind" and is sadly missed by us all.



