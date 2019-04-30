WALKER, Peter:
On April 29, 2019, passed away peacefully at Seaview Rest Home, Picton, in his 88th year. Much loved husband of Judy. Loved father and father-in-law of Leslie and Darryn Longhurst, Esther and James Salsbury; and Bruce and Sarah Bodley-Davies, Jane Davies and Horst Stein. Loved grandfather of Natasha, Liam; Fynn and Neave. Messages to 22/53 Waikawa Road, Picton 7220 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A celebration of Peter's life will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Friday, May 3, at 2.00pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Apr. 30, 2019