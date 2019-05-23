Phyllis HAM

Guest Book
  • "Phyllis/Gran, A beautiful lady ... many special memories..."
    - Jon & Donna Wahrlich
  • "Sorry not being there to farewell Aunty Phyllis.Thinking of..."
    - Garry & Linda CANTWELL
  • "You now have that eternal reward.You were a loving relative..."
    - Dorelle Ham
Service Information
Cloudy Bay Funeral Services
15 Boyce Street
Springlands, Blenheim, Marlborough
035782004
Death Notice

HAM, Phyllis Margaret
(née Boyce):
12.11.1929 - 22.05.2019
Dearly loved wife of the late Erwin Francis Ham. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Judy (Sydney), Maureen and Paul (Perth), Linda and Tony (Perth), Bryan and Phil (Auckland), Alister and Julia (Wellington), Kathryn and James (Sydney). A loved grandmother of her 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
The day has come and we can no longer be together, we'll keep you in our hearts, and you'll stay there forever.
R.I.P.
Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or
www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to the Marlborough Hospice c/- PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240, or St John c/- PO Box 467, Blenheim 7240, would be appreciated or may be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Catholic Church, Maxwell Road, Blenheim, on Friday, May 31, at 11.00am. You are welcome to join the family afterwards for Phyllis' interment at the Fairhall Cemetery.

Published in Marlborough Express on May 23, 2019
