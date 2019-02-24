CLAASEN, Pippa:
On February 21, 2019, peacefully after a long illness. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Adam and Sandra; the late Ben; Jeremy and Judy; Julian; and Bruce and Andrea. Special Pippa to all of her grandchildren and great-grandchild. Wife of the late Brian. Messages to c/- PO Box 9, Blenheim 7240. At Pippa's request a private cremation has taken place and a memorial service to celebrate her life will be held at the Springland's Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, at 1.30pm.
Published in Marlborough Express on Feb. 24, 2019