MILLER,
Raymond John (Ray):
RAF Bomber Command, Squadron 57: Passed away peacefully at Hospice Marlborough, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Aged 94 years. Beloved Dad of Carole Myhan, Sharon Hyndman, and Lee and John Ford. Cherished Grandad of Kara, Natalie, Corey and James, Jenna, Nick and Tim, and Ronan, and his many great- grandchildren. Great friend of Bruce Thomson, Terry Ford and the late Peggy Miller. Special thanks to the amazing staff at both Bethsaida and Hospice Marlborough for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Hospice Marlborough would be appreciated and may be made at the service or sent to PO Box 411, Blenheim 7240.
A truly special man who couldn't have been more prouder of his family.
A service to celebrate Ray's life will be held at the Mayfield Chapel, cnr Hutcheson and Parker Streets, at 1.00pm, Monday, June 17, followed by cremation at the Sowman Crematorium.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 13, 2019