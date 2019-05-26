Rellis CANHAM

On May 23, 2019, passed away at Ashwood Park Retirement Village surrounded by family, aged 90 years. Loved wife of the late Edward (Ted). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Vaughan and Kris; Rose and Bernie Schluter; and Gill. Grandmother of Stephen and Maxine; Natalie, Jonathon, Hannah and Ingrid; and Guy. Messages to 1a Leitrim St, Blenheim. In lieu of flowers a donation to Alzheimers Marlborough, c/- 8 Wither Road, would be appreciated. A private family cremation service for Rellis has been held.


Published in Marlborough Express on May 26, 2019
