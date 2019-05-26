SMITH Rex:

29.12.1930 - 24.05.2019

(Of Murchison and latterly Wensley House, Richmond). In his 89th year. Much loved husband of the late Betty (nee Watson) and treasured Dad of Greg Smith, Raewyn Lovell, Vicki Harrison Jones, Tony Smith and Leeanne Smith (dec). Friend and father-in-law of Stephen Caunter, Robert Harrison Jones, Helen McCormick and Al Foulsham (dec). Special Grandad, Da, and Great-Da of Eunice and Andrew, Mia and Conal; Darrin and Kylie; Ashley and Ethan; Sam, Kate and Jacob; Zac, Quinn and Olivia; Braedyn, Kelly and Fynn; Levi, Steph and baby Hunter. Loved brother of Lorna Parry, Maurice Smith and Leo Dare, plus Doris, Ruby, Gladys, Arnold, Jim and Anne (all deceased). Son, Soldier, athlete, farmer, builder, clerk, coach, singer, musician, actor, mentor and friend. A valued past member of many clubs and associations and all round great community bloke who will be greatly missed. Funeral to be advised, messages to

9 Reeves Street, Stoke.

"Take my Hand...

Lead me Home"





