GIBSON, Roberta Margaret
(Margaret) (née Leslie):
Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the Marlborough Hospice, surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife of Graham. Loved and adored mother of Sandra, Marie, Ann, the late Grant, and their partners. Much loved grandmother of Nicole, Brad and Ross Beattie, Campbell and Elliot Harvey, Caitlin, DJ; the late Vance and Amy; and Rohan Holmes and her 5 treasured great-grandchildren. Messages to
8 Ward Street, Blenheim 7201 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz In lieu of flowers a donation to Polio NZ Inc., c/- PO Box 791, New Plymouth 4340, would be appreciated. In accordance with Margaret's wishes a private family funeral will be held.
Published in Marlborough Express on May 12, 2019