ADAIR, Robin James:
Died peacefully at Wairau Hospital, with family at his side, on Wednesday, June 12, 2019. Aged 65 years. Loved father of Aurora and her partner Nico, loved grandad of his grandson Recaro and 2-day-old granddaughter Silvia. Loved son of the late Robin and Isobel, loved brother and brother-in-law of Liz and Rod Abbott (Amberley), Sandra and Bruce Calder (Tarras). A much loved uncle and great-uncle. Messages may be sent to the Adair Family, c/- PO Box 110, Blenheim 7240. A special thanks to all those who have shown their love and support to Robin on his journey, especially Wairau Hospital. In lieu of flowers, a donation to Parkinsons Marlborough would be appreciated and may be sent to 25 Alfred Street, Blenheim 7201. A memorial service for Robin will be held at a later date.
Published in Marlborough Express on June 13, 2019